Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance courtyard e-payments online portal

Must See in Westmoreland - Small, quiet complex in the beautiful Westmoreland Historical District. Downstairs, 650 Sq. ft. oak flooring, lots of built in storage, nice size kitchen and bathroom, off street covered parking. New Kitchen renovation: underway including a stacked washer and dryer and ceramic tile flooring. This is a MUST SEE! Won't last long.