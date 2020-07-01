All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3507 Westhampton Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3507 Westhampton Dr
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:59 PM

3507 Westhampton Dr

3507 Westhampton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Central Southwest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3507 Westhampton Drive, Houston, TX 77045
Central Southwest

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Houston has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3507 Westhampton Dr have any available units?
3507 Westhampton Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3507 Westhampton Dr have?
Some of 3507 Westhampton Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3507 Westhampton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3507 Westhampton Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3507 Westhampton Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3507 Westhampton Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3507 Westhampton Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3507 Westhampton Dr offers parking.
Does 3507 Westhampton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3507 Westhampton Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3507 Westhampton Dr have a pool?
No, 3507 Westhampton Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3507 Westhampton Dr have accessible units?
No, 3507 Westhampton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3507 Westhampton Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3507 Westhampton Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Morgan
2401 Westridge Street
Houston, TX 77054
The Abbey at Enclave
1910 Westmead Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Viridian Design District
7100 Old Katy Rd
Houston, TX 77024
Tanglewood Place
5920 Beverly Hill St
Houston, TX 77057
Astor Tanglewood
502 S Post Oak Rd
Houston, TX 77056
The Dacoma
3900 Dacoma Street
Houston, TX 77092
Domain Boulder Creek
11576 Pearland Parkway
Houston, TX 77089
Green Tree Place
4211 Clay Hill Dr
Houston, TX 77084

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston