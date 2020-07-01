3507 Westhampton Drive, Houston, TX 77045 Central Southwest
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Houston has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.
Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3507 Westhampton Dr have any available units?
3507 Westhampton Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3507 Westhampton Dr have?
Some of 3507 Westhampton Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3507 Westhampton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3507 Westhampton Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3507 Westhampton Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3507 Westhampton Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3507 Westhampton Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3507 Westhampton Dr offers parking.
Does 3507 Westhampton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3507 Westhampton Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3507 Westhampton Dr have a pool?
No, 3507 Westhampton Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3507 Westhampton Dr have accessible units?
No, 3507 Westhampton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3507 Westhampton Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3507 Westhampton Dr has units with dishwashers.
