3507 Mosley Court

Great location!!! Spacious townhouse in a small gated community located near Midtown, Medical Center & Museum District. Large living room with open kitchen, gas stove, bamboo flooring and granite countertops. Lends itself nicely for entertaining. Huge master bedroom. Includes refrigerator, washer & dryer. Recent improvements include some fresh paint, refinishing cabinets in kitchen, bathrm & door. There is additional space downstairs 1st floor for an office area w/ file or storage closet (deep closet). Attached 2 car garage.