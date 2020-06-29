All apartments in Houston
Last updated June 16 2019 at 5:28 PM

3507 Mosley Court

3507 Mosley Court · No Longer Available
Location

3507 Mosley Court, Houston, TX 77004
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location!!! Spacious townhouse in a small gated community located near Midtown, Medical Center & Museum District. Large living room with open kitchen, gas stove, bamboo flooring and granite countertops. Lends itself nicely for entertaining. Huge master bedroom. Includes refrigerator, washer & dryer. Recent improvements include some fresh paint, refinishing cabinets in kitchen, bathrm & door. There is additional space downstairs 1st floor for an office area w/ file or storage closet (deep closet). Attached 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3507 Mosley Court have any available units?
3507 Mosley Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3507 Mosley Court have?
Some of 3507 Mosley Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3507 Mosley Court currently offering any rent specials?
3507 Mosley Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3507 Mosley Court pet-friendly?
No, 3507 Mosley Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3507 Mosley Court offer parking?
Yes, 3507 Mosley Court offers parking.
Does 3507 Mosley Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3507 Mosley Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3507 Mosley Court have a pool?
No, 3507 Mosley Court does not have a pool.
Does 3507 Mosley Court have accessible units?
No, 3507 Mosley Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3507 Mosley Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3507 Mosley Court has units with dishwashers.

