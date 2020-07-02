All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3506 Cape Forest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3506 Cape Forest Drive
Last updated March 28 2019 at 5:50 PM

3506 Cape Forest Drive

3506 Cape Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Kingwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3506 Cape Forest Drive, Houston, TX 77345
Kingwood

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to April 15th and receive $500 off June Rent! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. May 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,808 sf home is located in Kingwood, TX. This home features beautiful vinyl and tile floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3506 Cape Forest Drive have any available units?
3506 Cape Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 3506 Cape Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3506 Cape Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3506 Cape Forest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3506 Cape Forest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3506 Cape Forest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3506 Cape Forest Drive offers parking.
Does 3506 Cape Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3506 Cape Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3506 Cape Forest Drive have a pool?
No, 3506 Cape Forest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3506 Cape Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 3506 Cape Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3506 Cape Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3506 Cape Forest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3506 Cape Forest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3506 Cape Forest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Find a Sublet
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dolce Midown
180 West Gray Street
Houston, TX 77019
The McCarthy
9789 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77024
Haven at Main
8700 Main Street
Houston, TX 77025
Tuscany Lane Apartments
2001 South Voss Road
Houston, TX 77057
The Core
3990 Washington Ave
Houston, TX 77007
Windchase Hamlet Apartments
3233 Windchase Blvd
Houston, TX 77082
Aria at Wilcrest
10111 Wilcrest Drive
Houston, TX 77099
The Villages of Cypress Creek
10300 Cypresswood Dr
Houston, TX 77070

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston