All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3505 Mount Pleasant Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3505 Mount Pleasant Street
Last updated April 29 2019 at 5:21 PM

3505 Mount Pleasant Street

3505 Mount Pleasant Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
OST - South Union
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3505 Mount Pleasant Street, Houston, TX 77021
OST - South Union

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
alarm system
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
A gem-completely remodeled with top of the line upgrades! 2 bedrooms + study and 2 full bathrooms! with two covered parking spaces! Granite counter tops and stone backsplash! Central A/C & Heater! All fenced! Very close to the medical center! Alarm system is included!Good Credit and rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3505 Mount Pleasant Street have any available units?
3505 Mount Pleasant Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3505 Mount Pleasant Street have?
Some of 3505 Mount Pleasant Street's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3505 Mount Pleasant Street currently offering any rent specials?
3505 Mount Pleasant Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3505 Mount Pleasant Street pet-friendly?
No, 3505 Mount Pleasant Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3505 Mount Pleasant Street offer parking?
Yes, 3505 Mount Pleasant Street offers parking.
Does 3505 Mount Pleasant Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3505 Mount Pleasant Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3505 Mount Pleasant Street have a pool?
No, 3505 Mount Pleasant Street does not have a pool.
Does 3505 Mount Pleasant Street have accessible units?
No, 3505 Mount Pleasant Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3505 Mount Pleasant Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3505 Mount Pleasant Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Smart Living on Cullen
13555 Cullen Boulevard
Houston, TX 77047
4202 Stanford St
4202 Stanford Street
Houston, TX 77006
Deerwood Apartments
5800 Woodway Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Vermillion Apartments
3360 Alice St
Houston, TX 77021
Serena Forest
12603 Northborough Dr
Houston, TX 77067
Cortland North Haven
17802 Mound Road
Houston, TX 77433
El Dorado View Apartments
240 El Dorado Blvd
Houston, TX 77598
Towne Plaza
4655 Wild Indigo St
Houston, TX 77027

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston