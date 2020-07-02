3505 Mount Pleasant Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters oven range recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking

A gem-completely remodeled with top of the line upgrades! 2 bedrooms + study and 2 full bathrooms! with two covered parking spaces! Granite counter tops and stone backsplash! Central A/C & Heater! All fenced! Very close to the medical center! Alarm system is included!Good Credit and rental history.