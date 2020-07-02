3505 Mount Pleasant Street, Houston, TX 77021 OST - South Union
Amenities
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
alarm system
range
A gem-completely remodeled with top of the line upgrades! 2 bedrooms + study and 2 full bathrooms! with two covered parking spaces! Granite counter tops and stone backsplash! Central A/C & Heater! All fenced! Very close to the medical center! Alarm system is included!Good Credit and rental history.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
