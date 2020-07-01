Rent Calculator
Last updated October 21 2019 at 11:20 PM
1 of 11
3501 Maury Street
3501 Maury Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3501 Maury Street, Houston, TX 77009
Northside Village
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
Super cute house 3 bedrooms and 1 bath! Hardwood floors! Plumbing & electric replaced! Washer & dryer is included! Nice porch! All fenced! Good credit 600 & up, no criminals, no broken leases.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3501 Maury Street have any available units?
3501 Maury Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3501 Maury Street have?
Some of 3501 Maury Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3501 Maury Street currently offering any rent specials?
3501 Maury Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3501 Maury Street pet-friendly?
No, 3501 Maury Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 3501 Maury Street offer parking?
No, 3501 Maury Street does not offer parking.
Does 3501 Maury Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3501 Maury Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3501 Maury Street have a pool?
No, 3501 Maury Street does not have a pool.
Does 3501 Maury Street have accessible units?
No, 3501 Maury Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3501 Maury Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3501 Maury Street has units with dishwashers.
