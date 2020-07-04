All apartments in Houston
3501 Link Valley Dr #302

3501 Link Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3501 Link Valley Drive, Houston, TX 77025
Willow Meadows - Willowbend

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 2bd 2 bath Townhome!! - GREAT Townhome in a GREAT Location! This home is located near The Medical Center and Reliant Park with quick access to Downtown and The Galleria. Home features OPEN Floor Plan with LOTS of Natural Lighting, Plantation Blinds, 10 Foot and Vaulted Ceilings. Hardwood flooring in the Livingroom, Kitchen comes equipped with Stainless Steel appliances, Stack-able Washer and Dryer INCLUDED! Master Bathroom with separate shower and Jacuzzi Tub. Schedule your Tour Today!

(RLNE3968299)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3501 Link Valley Dr #302 have any available units?
3501 Link Valley Dr #302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3501 Link Valley Dr #302 have?
Some of 3501 Link Valley Dr #302's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3501 Link Valley Dr #302 currently offering any rent specials?
3501 Link Valley Dr #302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3501 Link Valley Dr #302 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3501 Link Valley Dr #302 is pet friendly.
Does 3501 Link Valley Dr #302 offer parking?
No, 3501 Link Valley Dr #302 does not offer parking.
Does 3501 Link Valley Dr #302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3501 Link Valley Dr #302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3501 Link Valley Dr #302 have a pool?
No, 3501 Link Valley Dr #302 does not have a pool.
Does 3501 Link Valley Dr #302 have accessible units?
No, 3501 Link Valley Dr #302 does not have accessible units.
Does 3501 Link Valley Dr #302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3501 Link Valley Dr #302 does not have units with dishwashers.

