All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3425 Stassen Street #B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3425 Stassen Street #B
Last updated October 3 2019 at 9:53 AM

3425 Stassen Street #B

3425 Stassen Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Sunnyside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3425 Stassen Street, Houston, TX 77051
Sunnyside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
3425 Stassen UNIT B - Adorable 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath duplex. All bedrooms up and master bedroom down. Did not flood in Hurricane Harvey, Accepts SECTION 8 HOUSING

(RLNE5175722)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3425 Stassen Street #B have any available units?
3425 Stassen Street #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 3425 Stassen Street #B currently offering any rent specials?
3425 Stassen Street #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3425 Stassen Street #B pet-friendly?
No, 3425 Stassen Street #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3425 Stassen Street #B offer parking?
No, 3425 Stassen Street #B does not offer parking.
Does 3425 Stassen Street #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3425 Stassen Street #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3425 Stassen Street #B have a pool?
No, 3425 Stassen Street #B does not have a pool.
Does 3425 Stassen Street #B have accessible units?
No, 3425 Stassen Street #B does not have accessible units.
Does 3425 Stassen Street #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 3425 Stassen Street #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3425 Stassen Street #B have units with air conditioning?
No, 3425 Stassen Street #B does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parque at Bellaire
7000 Cook Rd
Houston, TX 77072
The Gael
4000 Essex Ln
Houston, TX 77027
Highbank
8877 Frankway Dr
Houston, TX 77096
Montecito
2300 McCue Rd
Houston, TX 77056
Monarch Medical Center
8380 El Mundo St
Houston, TX 77054
The Millennium High Street
4410 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77027
The Museum Tower
4899 Montrose Blvd
Houston, TX 77006
Edgebrook Apartments
101 E Edgebrook Dr
Houston, TX 77034

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston