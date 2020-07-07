This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Houston has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to ensure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.
Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3423 Abinger Lane have any available units?
3423 Abinger Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3423 Abinger Lane have?
Some of 3423 Abinger Lane's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3423 Abinger Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3423 Abinger Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3423 Abinger Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3423 Abinger Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3423 Abinger Lane offer parking?
No, 3423 Abinger Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3423 Abinger Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3423 Abinger Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3423 Abinger Lane have a pool?
No, 3423 Abinger Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3423 Abinger Lane have accessible units?
No, 3423 Abinger Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3423 Abinger Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3423 Abinger Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
