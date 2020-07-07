All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3422 Benfield Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3422 Benfield Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3422 Benfield Drive

3422 Benfield Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Eldridge - West Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3422 Benfield Drive, Houston, TX 77082
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Save for a limited time with your application fees waived using promo code DREAMHOME. Your authentic lifestyle deserves an extraordinary setting, a place where you can indulge your interests and cultivate your story. Discover the space that speaks to you at this newly revitalized home. Fresh interiors with neautral paint colors, a kitchen that comes equipped with an appliance package and a lovely layout to provide the ideal ambiance for your life. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3422 Benfield Drive have any available units?
3422 Benfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 3422 Benfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3422 Benfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3422 Benfield Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3422 Benfield Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3422 Benfield Drive offer parking?
No, 3422 Benfield Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3422 Benfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3422 Benfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3422 Benfield Drive have a pool?
No, 3422 Benfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3422 Benfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 3422 Benfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3422 Benfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3422 Benfield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3422 Benfield Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3422 Benfield Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Excelsior On The Park
14400 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77014
Savoy Manor Apartments
5915 Flintlock Rd
Houston, TX 77040
City View Lofts
15 N Chenevert St
Houston, TX 77002
Eighteen25 Downtown
1825 San Jacinto St
Houston, TX 77002
The Plaza at River Oaks
1920 W Gray St
Houston, TX 77019
North Post Oaks Lofts
1255 N Post Oak Rd
Houston, TX 77055
Domain Memorial
14800 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77079
City Park
1640 E TC Jester Blvd
Houston, TX 77008

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston