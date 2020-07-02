Rent Calculator
Last updated March 9 2020 at 2:24 PM
3419 Wuthering Heights Dr
3419 Wuthering Heights Drive
No Longer Available
3419 Wuthering Heights Drive, Houston, TX 77045
Central Southwest
Amenities
pet friendly
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very Clean & Cozy 3 bed 2 bath home. Beautiful wood tile flooring thought, fresh paint and kitchen backsplash tile is a must see.
DON'T HAVE A REALTOR? CALL 832-981-5941 TO SCHEDULE A SELF SHOWING.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Does 3419 Wuthering Heights Dr have any available units?
3419 Wuthering Heights Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 3419 Wuthering Heights Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3419 Wuthering Heights Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3419 Wuthering Heights Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3419 Wuthering Heights Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3419 Wuthering Heights Dr offer parking?
No, 3419 Wuthering Heights Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3419 Wuthering Heights Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3419 Wuthering Heights Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3419 Wuthering Heights Dr have a pool?
No, 3419 Wuthering Heights Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3419 Wuthering Heights Dr have accessible units?
No, 3419 Wuthering Heights Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3419 Wuthering Heights Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3419 Wuthering Heights Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3419 Wuthering Heights Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3419 Wuthering Heights Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
