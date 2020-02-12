All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3418 Any Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3418 Any Way
Last updated February 26 2020 at 9:27 AM

3418 Any Way

3418 Any Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Kingwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3418 Any Way, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
The Aguilar plan is a gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath two story home offering 2247 sq ft. This home features a spacious kitchen, breakfast area, formal dining room and gameroom. Upstairs master suite offers a large walk-in closet. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3418 Any Way have any available units?
3418 Any Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3418 Any Way have?
Some of 3418 Any Way's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3418 Any Way currently offering any rent specials?
3418 Any Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3418 Any Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3418 Any Way is pet friendly.
Does 3418 Any Way offer parking?
Yes, 3418 Any Way offers parking.
Does 3418 Any Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3418 Any Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3418 Any Way have a pool?
No, 3418 Any Way does not have a pool.
Does 3418 Any Way have accessible units?
No, 3418 Any Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3418 Any Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3418 Any Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oaks of Westchase
2851 Wallingford Dr
Houston, TX 77042
Orleans at Fannin Station
1818 Fannin Speedway
Houston, TX 77045
Pebble Creek
10803 Greencreek Dr
Houston, TX 77070
Timber Ridge
12200 Fleming Dr
Houston, TX 77013
Walden Pond
12850 Whittington Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Westchase Forest
11355 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77082
Vintage Park
15727 Cutten Rd
Houston, TX 77070
Assembly at Historic Heights
525 Yale St
Houston, TX 77007

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston