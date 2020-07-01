All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 21 2020 at 5:15 AM

3415 North Shepherd Drive

3415 North Shepherd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3415 North Shepherd Drive, Houston, TX 77018
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
coffee bar
internet cafe
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
trash valet
North Shepherd Drive, Houston, TX 77018 - 2 BR 1.5 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Titus King, GottaMoveNOW!, (855) 468-8266. Available from: 04/18/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. Totally New and Waiting for You! Unique One, Two and Three Bedroom Plans Great location with quick access to 610, 290, 45 & I-10 Hardwood Floors, Stainless Appliances, Microwave Granite Counters, Washer and Dryer included Studies, Yards, Patios & Balconies (select plans) Onsite Fitness Center/Business Center/WiFi Coffee Bar Gated Community w/ Remote Access Carports available Refreshing Pool, BBQ area, Valet Trash Special : 0$ APP / 0$ Admin Fee / 0$ Deposit Discounts for: Teachers, Police/Firemen

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 3415 North Shepherd Drive have any available units?
3415 North Shepherd Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3415 North Shepherd Drive have?
Some of 3415 North Shepherd Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3415 North Shepherd Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3415 North Shepherd Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3415 North Shepherd Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3415 North Shepherd Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3415 North Shepherd Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3415 North Shepherd Drive offers parking.
Does 3415 North Shepherd Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3415 North Shepherd Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3415 North Shepherd Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3415 North Shepherd Drive has a pool.
Does 3415 North Shepherd Drive have accessible units?
No, 3415 North Shepherd Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3415 North Shepherd Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3415 North Shepherd Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

