3415 North Shepherd Drive

Amenities
North Shepherd Drive, Houston, TX 77018 - 2 BR 1.5 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Titus King, GottaMoveNOW!, (855) 468-8266. Available from: 04/21/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. Totally New and Waiting for You! Unique One, Two and Three Bedroom Plans Great location with quick access to 610, 290, 45 & I-10 Hardwood Floors, Stainless Appliances, Microwave Granite Counters, Washer and Dryer included Studies, Yards, Patios & Balconies (select plans) Onsite Fitness Center/Business Center/WiFi Coffee Bar Gated Community w/ Remote Access Carports available Refreshing Pool, BBQ area, Valet Trash Special : 0$ APP / 0$ Admin Fee / 0$ Deposit Discounts for: Teachers, Police/Firemen [ Published 7-May-19 / ID 2933715 ]