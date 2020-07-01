Rent Calculator
3403 Audubon Pl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 5
3403 Audubon Pl
3403 Audubon Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
3403 Audubon Place, Houston, TX 77006
Neartown - Montrose
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Modern renovated condo w/ Washer & Dryer that we need leased ASAP!
Call me @281-764-4035 to tour this week. Tour by appointment ONLY.
Applicants must make 3X the rent amount. GOOD credit is a must. NO broken leases. NO evictions. NO criminal background history.
We look forward to showing you the home! We have other units in the neighborhood with similar finishes available ASAP. Would love to show you those too.
(RLNE4670856)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3403 Audubon Pl have any available units?
3403 Audubon Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3403 Audubon Pl have?
Some of 3403 Audubon Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3403 Audubon Pl currently offering any rent specials?
3403 Audubon Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3403 Audubon Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 3403 Audubon Pl is pet friendly.
Does 3403 Audubon Pl offer parking?
Yes, 3403 Audubon Pl offers parking.
Does 3403 Audubon Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3403 Audubon Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3403 Audubon Pl have a pool?
Yes, 3403 Audubon Pl has a pool.
Does 3403 Audubon Pl have accessible units?
No, 3403 Audubon Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 3403 Audubon Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3403 Audubon Pl has units with dishwashers.
