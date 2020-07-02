All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 14 2020 at 5:11 PM

3339 Three Pines Drive

3339 Three Pines Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3339 Three Pines Drive, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool table
fireplace
game room
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool table
garage
This spacious home offers three bedrooms,2 full baths, kitchen with plenty of cabinet & counter space, breakfast room, a large family room with nice built-ins,formal dining room & gameroom. Pool table is included in lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3339 Three Pines Drive have any available units?
3339 Three Pines Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3339 Three Pines Drive have?
Some of 3339 Three Pines Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool table. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3339 Three Pines Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3339 Three Pines Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3339 Three Pines Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3339 Three Pines Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3339 Three Pines Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3339 Three Pines Drive offers parking.
Does 3339 Three Pines Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3339 Three Pines Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3339 Three Pines Drive have a pool?
No, 3339 Three Pines Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3339 Three Pines Drive have accessible units?
No, 3339 Three Pines Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3339 Three Pines Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3339 Three Pines Drive has units with dishwashers.

