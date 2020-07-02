All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3333 Lake Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3333 Lake Street
Last updated September 24 2019 at 8:05 PM

3333 Lake Street

3333 Lake St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Neartown - Montrose
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3333 Lake St, Houston, TX 77098
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
valet service
Lake Street, Houston, TX 77098 - 1 BR 1.5 BA Loft. Listing uploaded and marketed by Titus King, GottaMoveNOW!, (855) 468-8266. Available from: 09/24/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Features: Contemporary, convenient & lavish lifestyle Sky View lounge-gourmet kitchen & grand piano Rooftop terrace and Clubhouse with lounge Fitness center, business center, pool and cabanas Private entrance with 24-hour security Valet parking, including bicycle valet Expansive plans with floor-to-ceiling windows Fine-dining and casual-dining on site Wine cooler in every unit Boutique office spaces also available Live, thrive & discover the Upper Kirby District Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Assigned parking, Electric Car Chargers, Club house, Outdoor Grills, Dry cleaning service, Elevators, Dog Park, Concierge Services, Maid service, Community parking garage, Handicap modified units Interior Amenities: W/D machines, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Walk-in showers, Private patios/balconies, Intrusion alarms, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Custom carpet, Non-carpeted flooring, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Premium Appliances, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Crown molding, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators For more info, call 855-468-8266 [ Published 24-Sep-19 / ID 3191075 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3333 Lake Street have any available units?
3333 Lake Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3333 Lake Street have?
Some of 3333 Lake Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3333 Lake Street currently offering any rent specials?
3333 Lake Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3333 Lake Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3333 Lake Street is pet friendly.
Does 3333 Lake Street offer parking?
Yes, 3333 Lake Street offers parking.
Does 3333 Lake Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3333 Lake Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3333 Lake Street have a pool?
Yes, 3333 Lake Street has a pool.
Does 3333 Lake Street have accessible units?
Yes, 3333 Lake Street has accessible units.
Does 3333 Lake Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3333 Lake Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residence at Garden Oaks
500 W Crosstimbers St
Houston, TX 77018
Connection At Buffalo Pointe
10201 Buffalo Speedway
Houston, TX 77054
Heights At Park Row
13710 Park Row Dr
Houston, TX 77084
Allendale Village
6005 Allendale Rd
Houston, TX 77017
Block at Montrose
1528 California St
Houston, TX 77006
Fountains at Chimney Rock
5601 Chimney Rock Rd
Houston, TX 77081
Vantage Point
12703 Jones Rd
Houston, TX 77070
Highland Cross Apartments
411 Highland Cross Dr
Houston, TX 77037

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston