3333 Lake Street

Lake Street, Houston, TX 77098 - 1 BR 1.5 BA Loft. Listing uploaded and marketed by Titus King, GottaMoveNOW!, (855) 468-8266. Available from: 09/24/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Features: Contemporary, convenient & lavish lifestyle Sky View lounge-gourmet kitchen & grand piano Rooftop terrace and Clubhouse with lounge Fitness center, business center, pool and cabanas Private entrance with 24-hour security Valet parking, including bicycle valet Expansive plans with floor-to-ceiling windows Fine-dining and casual-dining on site Wine cooler in every unit Boutique office spaces also available Live, thrive & discover the Upper Kirby District Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Assigned parking, Electric Car Chargers, Club house, Outdoor Grills, Dry cleaning service, Elevators, Dog Park, Concierge Services, Maid service, Community parking garage, Handicap modified units Interior Amenities: W/D machines, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Walk-in showers, Private patios/balconies, Intrusion alarms, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Custom carpet, Non-carpeted flooring, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Premium Appliances, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Crown molding, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators For more info, call 855-468-8266 [ Published 24-Sep-19 / ID 3191075 ]