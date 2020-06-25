All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3311 Birch Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3311 Birch Creek Drive
Last updated July 26 2019 at 1:29 AM

3311 Birch Creek Drive

3311 Birch Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Kingwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3311 Birch Creek Drive, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today!Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.*Other amenity subscriptions may apply.AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits.FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3311 Birch Creek Drive have any available units?
3311 Birch Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 3311 Birch Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3311 Birch Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3311 Birch Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3311 Birch Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3311 Birch Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3311 Birch Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 3311 Birch Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3311 Birch Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3311 Birch Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3311 Birch Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 3311 Birch Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 3311 Birch Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3311 Birch Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3311 Birch Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3311 Birch Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3311 Birch Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westbury Reserve
12261 Fondren Rd
Houston, TX 77035
The Broadmoor
10215 Beechnut St
Houston, TX 77072
Gables 6464 San Felipe
6464 San Felipe Dr
Houston, TX 77057
The Park on Memorial
14855 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77079
Trails at City Park
2201 W Orem Dr
Houston, TX 77047
Cape Colony Apartments
15035 Westpark
Houston, TX 77082
7 Seventy
770 N Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77079
Royalton at Kingwood
21919 Northpark Dr
Houston, TX 77339

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston