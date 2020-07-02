All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3309 McCulloch Circle

3309 Mcculloch Cir · No Longer Available
Location

3309 Mcculloch Cir, Houston, TX 77056
Great Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
(Fully Furnished) for Lease or Sale...Avail for Move-In!!! Appealing Home w/Curb Appeal, in Desirable ST GEORGE PLACE... Short walk to POST OAK BLVD (Houston's 5th Ave), visit the Galleria & Highland Village & see Houston's Exclusive River Oaks shopping district W/ Rodeo Drive shopping. Home features spacious 4/3 1/2/ 2 w/ 3510 Sq Ft, superb Master Suite Dn, located on desirable full size Lot W/ Circular Drive - accented by beautifully centered Live Oak tree.. quick 5 min walk to St George Elementary School & The Mandarin Magnet School - both located within St George Place. Lease w/option to buy !!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3309 McCulloch Circle have any available units?
3309 McCulloch Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3309 McCulloch Circle have?
Some of 3309 McCulloch Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3309 McCulloch Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3309 McCulloch Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3309 McCulloch Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3309 McCulloch Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3309 McCulloch Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3309 McCulloch Circle offers parking.
Does 3309 McCulloch Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3309 McCulloch Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3309 McCulloch Circle have a pool?
No, 3309 McCulloch Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3309 McCulloch Circle have accessible units?
Yes, 3309 McCulloch Circle has accessible units.
Does 3309 McCulloch Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3309 McCulloch Circle has units with dishwashers.

