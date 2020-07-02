All apartments in Houston
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3300 Cummins St.
Last updated November 14 2019 at 10:53 AM

3300 Cummins St.

3300 Cummins St · No Longer Available
Houston
Greenway - Upper Kirby
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

3300 Cummins St, Houston, TX 77027
Greenway - Upper Kirby

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
trash valet
valet service
Subleasing 1-Bedroom apartment in Greenway Plaza area. Rent includes use of amenities in buildings 2 pools, 2 gyms, pool room, lounge club, dog park, mini golf, ping pong tables, and covered gated garage. Utilities, valet waste pick-up and pest control not included in rent amount. Pets permitted, but not included in rent amount.

Apartment has a walk-in-closet, washer and dryer inside unit, and large tub.

Apartment complex has hub lockers to safely deliver your packages from Amazon. Located 25 minutes from Downtown and 8 minutes from Galleria. Great, flood-free location!

Apartment will not be furnished.

Move-in date is flexible.

Sublease contract is January-June 2020.

Please contact me if interested.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3300 Cummins St. have any available units?
3300 Cummins St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3300 Cummins St. have?
Some of 3300 Cummins St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3300 Cummins St. currently offering any rent specials?
3300 Cummins St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3300 Cummins St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3300 Cummins St. is pet friendly.
Does 3300 Cummins St. offer parking?
Yes, 3300 Cummins St. offers parking.
Does 3300 Cummins St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3300 Cummins St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3300 Cummins St. have a pool?
Yes, 3300 Cummins St. has a pool.
Does 3300 Cummins St. have accessible units?
No, 3300 Cummins St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3300 Cummins St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3300 Cummins St. does not have units with dishwashers.

