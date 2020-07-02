3300 Cummins St.

Amenities
Subleasing 1-Bedroom apartment in Greenway Plaza area. Rent includes use of amenities in buildings 2 pools, 2 gyms, pool room, lounge club, dog park, mini golf, ping pong tables, and covered gated garage. Utilities, valet waste pick-up and pest control not included in rent amount. Pets permitted, but not included in rent amount.
Apartment has a walk-in-closet, washer and dryer inside unit, and large tub.
Apartment complex has hub lockers to safely deliver your packages from Amazon. Located 25 minutes from Downtown and 8 minutes from Galleria. Great, flood-free location!
Apartment will not be furnished.
Move-in date is flexible.
Sublease contract is January-June 2020.
Please contact me if interested.