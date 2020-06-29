FULLY FURNISHED HOME IN ROYAL OAKS COUNTRY CLUB ON THE GOLF COURSE WITH 5 BDRMS, 4.5 BATH, STUDY, HOME THEATRE, MASTER DOWN, POOL, PATIO ON SECOND FLOOR OVERLOOK GOLF COURSE, COME AND SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME, LOADED WITH UPGRADES.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 3234 Bridgeberry have?
Some of 3234 Bridgeberry's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
