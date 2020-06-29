All apartments in Houston
3234 Bridgeberry
Last updated January 31 2020 at 3:34 PM

3234 Bridgeberry

3234 Bridgeberry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3234 Bridgeberry Lane, Houston, TX 77082
Westchase

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
media room
FULLY FURNISHED HOME IN ROYAL OAKS COUNTRY CLUB ON THE GOLF COURSE WITH 5 BDRMS, 4.5 BATH, STUDY, HOME THEATRE, MASTER DOWN, POOL, PATIO ON SECOND FLOOR OVERLOOK GOLF COURSE, COME AND SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME, LOADED WITH UPGRADES.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3234 Bridgeberry have any available units?
3234 Bridgeberry doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3234 Bridgeberry have?
Some of 3234 Bridgeberry's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3234 Bridgeberry currently offering any rent specials?
3234 Bridgeberry is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3234 Bridgeberry pet-friendly?
No, 3234 Bridgeberry is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3234 Bridgeberry offer parking?
No, 3234 Bridgeberry does not offer parking.
Does 3234 Bridgeberry have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3234 Bridgeberry does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3234 Bridgeberry have a pool?
Yes, 3234 Bridgeberry has a pool.
Does 3234 Bridgeberry have accessible units?
No, 3234 Bridgeberry does not have accessible units.
Does 3234 Bridgeberry have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3234 Bridgeberry has units with dishwashers.

