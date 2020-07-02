3232 West Dallas

Amenities
We're Taco Street Locating. We're a lovely bunch of taco-enthused apartment locators. We've made an unholy pact with The Great Taco Devil in which we've agreed to provide the best possible apartment locating service in exchange for unlimited tacos with toppings of our choosing. We're sure this bargain will have some dramatic consequences in the future, but right now it's awesome. Anyways, let us know what you're looking for in a new apartment and we'll take care of the rest. Plus, we're free to work with (that was part of our Great Taco Bargain).
_____________________________ Hear ye, hear ye! I call to thee a toast! To our vanquished enemies for providing a true contest of valor and strength! To our allies who showed true loyalty and resilience in hard time. To the gods! (the old and the new) for totally being on our side, because it would have been really awkward if they weren't. And finally, to our spoils! We've all dreamed of the day where we can finally live in this fantastically modern Houston apartment with the it's fancy cabana lined resort pool, it's swanky gym with a cool towel fridge thing, and best yet, it's spacious granite countertops large enough for our soon-to-be-frequent royal feasts of great splendor. A toast!
Apartment Amenities
Panoramic Skyline Views
Impressive Ten to Fifteen Foot Ceilings
Four Custom Interior Packages
Carrara Marble and Onyx Tile Backsplashes
42' Cabinetry with Espresso, White and Walnut Color Options
Granite Countertops with St Andrews Gray and DalTile Gold Color Options
Island Kitchens
Gas Ranges
Gooseneck Faucets with Pull Down Sprays
Contemporary Pendant Lighting and Under Cabinet Lighting
Built in Wine Chillers
Upscale Stainless Appliance Package Including Side by Side Refrigerators
Mechosystems Shades
Wood and Tile Flooring
Washers and Dryers
Oversized Oval Garden Tubs
Vertical Spas Showers
Private Balconies & Oversized Patios
Loft Style Concrete Pillar
Dramatic Floor to Ceiling Windows
Water Conserving Plumbing Fixtures
Central Water System Providing Unlimited Conditioned Hot Water
Energy Efficient Windows
Energy Efficient Heating and Cooling Systems
Comcast Cable, AT&T and DIRECPATH Available
Community Amenities
2,800 Sq. Ft. Fitness Center and Yoga Studio
Massage Room
75' Lap Pool with Sun Lounge
Barbecue Pavilion with Outdoor TV & Fireplace
Poolside Cabanas with Pool Shower
Pool Loggia with covered Media & Dining Spaces
Fire Pit
Jacuzzi Spa
1400 Sq. Ft. Private Pet Park
Pet Spa Dog Wash
Club Room with Demonstration Kitchen
Game Room with Beverage Kitchen
Screening Room
Catering Kitchen
Private Dining Room
Outdoor Dining Room
Zen Garden
Herb and Vegetable Garden
Great Lawn
Library
Wi-Fi Café & Business Center
Bicycle Center
Storage Facilities
On-site ATM
On-site Management
Services:
24-Hour Concierge Service
Valet Parking
Valet Dry Cleaning
Package Acceptance
Apartment Butler Mobile Concierge App
Concierge Car Detailing
Seasonal Poolside Concierge
Guest Suite
Massage Services
On-site 24-hour Emergency Maintenance
Recycling
Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
Wi-Fi Hotspots in Amenity Areas
24-hour Starbucks Coffee Bar
Online Payments Available