All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3225 Woodland Park Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3225 Woodland Park Dr
Last updated March 30 2020 at 2:32 PM

3225 Woodland Park Dr

3225 Woodland Park Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Westchase
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3225 Woodland Park Drive, Houston, TX 77082
Westchase

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
Westchase/Houston
1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $999

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Private detached garages($65/mo), Theater room, Door to door trash pickup, Club house, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, School bus stop, Carports, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D machines, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Walk-in showers, Private patios/balconies, Intrusion alarms, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Custom carpet, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 904

 

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3225 Woodland Park Dr have any available units?
3225 Woodland Park Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3225 Woodland Park Dr have?
Some of 3225 Woodland Park Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3225 Woodland Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3225 Woodland Park Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3225 Woodland Park Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3225 Woodland Park Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3225 Woodland Park Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3225 Woodland Park Dr offers parking.
Does 3225 Woodland Park Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3225 Woodland Park Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3225 Woodland Park Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3225 Woodland Park Dr has a pool.
Does 3225 Woodland Park Dr have accessible units?
No, 3225 Woodland Park Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3225 Woodland Park Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3225 Woodland Park Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Move Cross Country
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven at Liberty Hills
14580 Crosby Freeway Frontage Road
Houston, TX 77049
Cypress Ridge
2331 Bammelwood Dr
Houston, TX 77014
500 Crawford
500 Crawford St
Houston, TX 77002
Camden Woodson Park
14633 Woodson Park Dr
Houston, TX 77044
The Plaza Museum District
1615 Hermann Dr
Houston, TX 77004
South Main Building
7551 Main St
Houston, TX 77030
Royalton at Kingwood
21919 Northpark Dr
Houston, TX 77339
Reserve at Westwood
10225 Bissonnet St
Houston, TX 77036

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston