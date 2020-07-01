Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3224 Timmons Lane - 121.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3224 Timmons Lane - 121
Last updated October 15 2019 at 12:01 PM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3224 Timmons Lane - 121
3224 Timmons Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Greenway - Upper Kirby
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3224 Timmons Lane, Houston, TX 77027
Greenway - Upper Kirby
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5219121)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3224 Timmons Lane - 121 have any available units?
3224 Timmons Lane - 121 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 3224 Timmons Lane - 121 currently offering any rent specials?
3224 Timmons Lane - 121 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3224 Timmons Lane - 121 pet-friendly?
No, 3224 Timmons Lane - 121 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 3224 Timmons Lane - 121 offer parking?
No, 3224 Timmons Lane - 121 does not offer parking.
Does 3224 Timmons Lane - 121 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3224 Timmons Lane - 121 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3224 Timmons Lane - 121 have a pool?
No, 3224 Timmons Lane - 121 does not have a pool.
Does 3224 Timmons Lane - 121 have accessible units?
No, 3224 Timmons Lane - 121 does not have accessible units.
Does 3224 Timmons Lane - 121 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3224 Timmons Lane - 121 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3224 Timmons Lane - 121 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3224 Timmons Lane - 121 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Delray
1715 Enclave Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
2900 West Dallas
2900 W Dallas St
Houston, TX 77019
Montebello Gardens
6401 Winsome Lane
Houston, TX 77057
Advenir at Wynstone
6464 E Sam Houston Pkwy N
Houston, TX 77049
Cheval Apartments
7105 Old Katy Rd
Houston, TX 77024
Knox at Westchase
12360 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77082
Timber Run
13000 Woodforest Blvd
Houston, TX 77015
Toro Place
12101 Fondren
Houston, TX 77035
Similar Pages
Houston 1 Bedrooms
Houston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with Parking
Houston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Bryan, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
College Station, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Great Uptown
Eldridge West Oaks
Woodlake Briar Meadow
Clear Lake
Southbelt Ellington
Neartown Montrose
Memorial
Greater Fondren Southwest
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston