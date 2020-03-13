Rent Calculator
Last updated September 10 2019 at 8:30 PM
3220 Binz St.
3220 Binz Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
3220 Binz Street, Houston, TX 77004
MacGregor
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
(RLNE5112234)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3220 Binz St. have any available units?
3220 Binz St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 3220 Binz St. currently offering any rent specials?
3220 Binz St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3220 Binz St. pet-friendly?
No, 3220 Binz St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 3220 Binz St. offer parking?
No, 3220 Binz St. does not offer parking.
Does 3220 Binz St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3220 Binz St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3220 Binz St. have a pool?
No, 3220 Binz St. does not have a pool.
Does 3220 Binz St. have accessible units?
No, 3220 Binz St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3220 Binz St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3220 Binz St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3220 Binz St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3220 Binz St. does not have units with air conditioning.
