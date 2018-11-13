All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3219 Highland Laurels Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3219 Highland Laurels Drive
Last updated May 1 2020 at 4:20 AM

3219 Highland Laurels Drive

3219 Highland Laurels Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Kingwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3219 Highland Laurels Drive, Houston, TX 77345
Kingwood

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
*Move in by 5/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3219 Highland Laurels Drive have any available units?
3219 Highland Laurels Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 3219 Highland Laurels Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3219 Highland Laurels Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3219 Highland Laurels Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3219 Highland Laurels Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3219 Highland Laurels Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3219 Highland Laurels Drive offers parking.
Does 3219 Highland Laurels Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3219 Highland Laurels Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3219 Highland Laurels Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3219 Highland Laurels Drive has a pool.
Does 3219 Highland Laurels Drive have accessible units?
No, 3219 Highland Laurels Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3219 Highland Laurels Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3219 Highland Laurels Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3219 Highland Laurels Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3219 Highland Laurels Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Champions Woods Apartments
6830 Champions Plaza Dr
Houston, TX 77069
City Gate at Champions
12811 Greenwood Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77066
Gables CityWalk Waterford Square
2828 Greenbriar St
Houston, TX 77098
Rockridge Park
850 Harvest Time Ln
Houston, TX 77060
Gramercy Park
3225 Woodland Park Dr
Houston, TX 77082
Mainstream Apartments
3000 Murworth Dr
Houston, TX 77025
Kingsland West
18325 Kingsland Blvd
Houston, TX 77094
Arbor Point
18142 S Park View Dr
Houston, TX 77084

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston