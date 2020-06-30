All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3219 Boynton Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3219 Boynton Drive
Last updated November 20 2019 at 11:46 AM

3219 Boynton Drive

3219 Boynton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Central Southwest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3219 Boynton Drive, Houston, TX 77045
Central Southwest

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,311 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying

(RLNE5312242)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3219 Boynton Drive have any available units?
3219 Boynton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 3219 Boynton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3219 Boynton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3219 Boynton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3219 Boynton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3219 Boynton Drive offer parking?
No, 3219 Boynton Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3219 Boynton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3219 Boynton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3219 Boynton Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3219 Boynton Drive has a pool.
Does 3219 Boynton Drive have accessible units?
No, 3219 Boynton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3219 Boynton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3219 Boynton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3219 Boynton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3219 Boynton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Hermann Park
6301 Almeda Rd
Houston, TX 77021
Willows Apartments
10919 Fondren Rd
Houston, TX 77096
Viridian Design District
7100 Old Katy Rd
Houston, TX 77024
Harbor Cove
4630 Magnolia Cove Dr
Houston, TX 77345
Delray
1715 Enclave Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
Le Palais Apartments
1916 West Gray Street
Houston, TX 77019
Monaco at Main
8333 Braesmain Dr
Houston, TX 77025
Montelago
11881 Gulf Pointe Dr
Houston, TX 77089

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston