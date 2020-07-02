All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3210 Louisiana St Unit: B2S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3210 Louisiana St Unit: B2S
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3210 Louisiana St Unit: B2S

3210 Louisiana Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Midtown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3210 Louisiana Street, Houston, TX 77006
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
coffee bar
courtyard
internet cafe
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Deposit:$425.00

Community Amenities

Business Center
State-of-the-art fitness center
Gourmet teaching kitchen
Cyber cafe with coffee bar
New Orleans style courtyards with gazebo
Cocktail terrace
Social areas with barbecue grilles
Two pool with sundecks
Structured parking garage with gated entry
Assigned parking
Elevator access

Other Amenities

Built-in microwaves
double sink vanities*
Side-by-side refrigerators
Drop-in oven with cooktop range
Slab granite counter tops
Under cabinet lighting
Wood and stained cement floors
Full size washers and dryers
Triple crown molding
Computer niches with bookshelves*
Beautiful archways
Garden tubs and some separate shower stalls

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3210 Louisiana St Unit: B2S have any available units?
3210 Louisiana St Unit: B2S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3210 Louisiana St Unit: B2S have?
Some of 3210 Louisiana St Unit: B2S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3210 Louisiana St Unit: B2S currently offering any rent specials?
3210 Louisiana St Unit: B2S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3210 Louisiana St Unit: B2S pet-friendly?
No, 3210 Louisiana St Unit: B2S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3210 Louisiana St Unit: B2S offer parking?
Yes, 3210 Louisiana St Unit: B2S offers parking.
Does 3210 Louisiana St Unit: B2S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3210 Louisiana St Unit: B2S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3210 Louisiana St Unit: B2S have a pool?
Yes, 3210 Louisiana St Unit: B2S has a pool.
Does 3210 Louisiana St Unit: B2S have accessible units?
No, 3210 Louisiana St Unit: B2S does not have accessible units.
Does 3210 Louisiana St Unit: B2S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3210 Louisiana St Unit: B2S does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heights at Post Oak
12500 Dunlap Street
Houston, TX 77035
6711 Mullins Drive
6711 Mullins Drive
Houston, TX 77081
The Veranda at Centerfield
7700 Willow Chase Blvd
Houston, TX 77070
Cedars at Ellington
950 FM 1959 Rd
Houston, TX 77034
City Place
306 McGowen St
Houston, TX 77006
Kingsland West
18325 Kingsland Blvd
Houston, TX 77094
Equinox
2950 Old Spanish Trl
Houston, TX 77054
Avana Cypress Estates
10802 Legacy Park Drive
Houston, TX 77064

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston