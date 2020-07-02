Business Center State-of-the-art fitness center Gourmet teaching kitchen Cyber cafe with coffee bar New Orleans style courtyards with gazebo Cocktail terrace Social areas with barbecue grilles Two pool with sundecks Structured parking garage with gated entry Assigned parking Elevator access
Other Amenities
Built-in microwaves double sink vanities* Side-by-side refrigerators Drop-in oven with cooktop range Slab granite counter tops Under cabinet lighting Wood and stained cement floors Full size washers and dryers Triple crown molding Computer niches with bookshelves* Beautiful archways Garden tubs and some separate shower stalls
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3210 Louisiana St Unit: B1S have any available units?
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
What amenities does 3210 Louisiana St Unit: B1S have?
Some of 3210 Louisiana St Unit: B1S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3210 Louisiana St Unit: B1S currently offering any rent specials?
3210 Louisiana St Unit: B1S is not currently offering any rent specials.