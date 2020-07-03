All apartments in Houston
3210 Lake Stream Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3210 Lake Stream Drive

3210 Lake Stream Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3210 Lake Stream Drive, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,755 sf home is located in Humble, TX. This home features beautiful hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, tiled kitchen with all black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 to schedule a Self-Tour or Apply Online at www.firstkeyhomes.com.Up to three pets are allowed per home; a $250 pet fee per pet will apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3210 Lake Stream Drive have any available units?
3210 Lake Stream Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3210 Lake Stream Drive have?
Some of 3210 Lake Stream Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3210 Lake Stream Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3210 Lake Stream Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3210 Lake Stream Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3210 Lake Stream Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3210 Lake Stream Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3210 Lake Stream Drive offers parking.
Does 3210 Lake Stream Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3210 Lake Stream Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3210 Lake Stream Drive have a pool?
No, 3210 Lake Stream Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3210 Lake Stream Drive have accessible units?
No, 3210 Lake Stream Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3210 Lake Stream Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3210 Lake Stream Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

