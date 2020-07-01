All apartments in Houston
3210 Florida St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3210 Florida St

3210 Florida Street · No Longer Available
Location

3210 Florida Street, Houston, TX 77026
Greater Fifth Ward

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom, 1.0 bathroom house in Greater Fifth Ward.

$600.00/mo, $600.00 security deposit. $60 application fee. Bills not included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3210 Florida St have any available units?
3210 Florida St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 3210 Florida St currently offering any rent specials?
3210 Florida St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3210 Florida St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3210 Florida St is pet friendly.
Does 3210 Florida St offer parking?
No, 3210 Florida St does not offer parking.
Does 3210 Florida St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3210 Florida St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3210 Florida St have a pool?
No, 3210 Florida St does not have a pool.
Does 3210 Florida St have accessible units?
No, 3210 Florida St does not have accessible units.
Does 3210 Florida St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3210 Florida St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3210 Florida St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3210 Florida St does not have units with air conditioning.

