All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3210 Binz St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3210 Binz St
Last updated June 4 2019 at 6:55 PM

3210 Binz St

3210 Binz Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
MacGregor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3210 Binz Street, Houston, TX 77004
MacGregor

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cozy second floor one bedroom, one bathroom apartment in Riverside area. Tile floors throughout with updated kitchen. Easy access to HWY 288 and University area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3210 Binz St have any available units?
3210 Binz St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 3210 Binz St currently offering any rent specials?
3210 Binz St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3210 Binz St pet-friendly?
No, 3210 Binz St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3210 Binz St offer parking?
No, 3210 Binz St does not offer parking.
Does 3210 Binz St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3210 Binz St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3210 Binz St have a pool?
No, 3210 Binz St does not have a pool.
Does 3210 Binz St have accessible units?
No, 3210 Binz St does not have accessible units.
Does 3210 Binz St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3210 Binz St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3210 Binz St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3210 Binz St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Domain by Windsor
1755 Crescent Plaza Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Midtown Houston by Windsor
2310 Main St
Houston, TX 77002
36sixty
3660 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77046
Tiburon
8989 West Rd
Houston, TX 77064
Advenir at Wynstone
6464 E Sam Houston Pkwy N
Houston, TX 77049
Mirabella
12055 Sabo Rd
Houston, TX 77089
Tuscany Gate Apartments
1100 Bering Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Scotland Yard
2250 Holly Hall St
Houston, TX 77054

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston