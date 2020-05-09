Rent Calculator
Last updated June 4 2019 at 6:55 PM
1 of 9
3210 Binz St
3210 Binz Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3210 Binz Street, Houston, TX 77004
MacGregor
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cozy second floor one bedroom, one bathroom apartment in Riverside area. Tile floors throughout with updated kitchen. Easy access to HWY 288 and University area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3210 Binz St have any available units?
3210 Binz St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 3210 Binz St currently offering any rent specials?
3210 Binz St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3210 Binz St pet-friendly?
No, 3210 Binz St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 3210 Binz St offer parking?
No, 3210 Binz St does not offer parking.
Does 3210 Binz St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3210 Binz St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3210 Binz St have a pool?
No, 3210 Binz St does not have a pool.
Does 3210 Binz St have accessible units?
No, 3210 Binz St does not have accessible units.
Does 3210 Binz St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3210 Binz St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3210 Binz St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3210 Binz St does not have units with air conditioning.
