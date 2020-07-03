Rent Calculator
Houston, TX
/
3207 Sunny Knoll Court
3207 Sunny Knoll Court
3207 Sunny Knoll Court
3207 Sunny Knoll Court, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood
Amenities
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3207 Sunny Knoll Court have any available units?
3207 Sunny Knoll Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 3207 Sunny Knoll Court currently offering any rent specials?
3207 Sunny Knoll Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3207 Sunny Knoll Court pet-friendly?
No, 3207 Sunny Knoll Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 3207 Sunny Knoll Court offer parking?
Yes, 3207 Sunny Knoll Court offers parking.
Does 3207 Sunny Knoll Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3207 Sunny Knoll Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3207 Sunny Knoll Court have a pool?
No, 3207 Sunny Knoll Court does not have a pool.
Does 3207 Sunny Knoll Court have accessible units?
No, 3207 Sunny Knoll Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3207 Sunny Knoll Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3207 Sunny Knoll Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3207 Sunny Knoll Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3207 Sunny Knoll Court does not have units with air conditioning.
