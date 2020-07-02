3207 Jackson St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH TOWNHOME LOCATED CLOSE PROXIMITY TO DOWNTOWN. MASTER BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS WITH PRIVATE YARD. LIVING ROOM AND DINING UPSTAIRS WITH OPEN KITCHEN AND BREAKFAST BAR. LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT IN THIS 2 STORY TOWNHOME.