2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH TOWNHOME LOCATED CLOSE PROXIMITY TO DOWNTOWN. MASTER BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS WITH PRIVATE YARD. LIVING ROOM AND DINING UPSTAIRS WITH OPEN KITCHEN AND BREAKFAST BAR. LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT IN THIS 2 STORY TOWNHOME.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3207 Jackson St have any available units?
3207 Jackson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3207 Jackson St have?
Some of 3207 Jackson St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3207 Jackson St currently offering any rent specials?
3207 Jackson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3207 Jackson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3207 Jackson St is pet friendly.
Does 3207 Jackson St offer parking?
No, 3207 Jackson St does not offer parking.
Does 3207 Jackson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3207 Jackson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3207 Jackson St have a pool?
No, 3207 Jackson St does not have a pool.
Does 3207 Jackson St have accessible units?
No, 3207 Jackson St does not have accessible units.
Does 3207 Jackson St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3207 Jackson St has units with dishwashers.
