All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3207 Boynton Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3207 Boynton Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3207 Boynton Drive

3207 Boynton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Central Southwest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3207 Boynton Drive, Houston, TX 77045
Central Southwest

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,311 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit

(RLNE4691598)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3207 Boynton Drive have any available units?
3207 Boynton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 3207 Boynton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3207 Boynton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3207 Boynton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3207 Boynton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3207 Boynton Drive offer parking?
No, 3207 Boynton Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3207 Boynton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3207 Boynton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3207 Boynton Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3207 Boynton Drive has a pool.
Does 3207 Boynton Drive have accessible units?
No, 3207 Boynton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3207 Boynton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3207 Boynton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3207 Boynton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3207 Boynton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkway Flats
13328 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77077
Addicks Stone Village
15426 Addicks Stone Dr
Houston, TX 77082
City Place
306 McGowen St
Houston, TX 77006
Chasewood Apartments
9717 Cypresswood Dr
Houston, TX 77070
Oaks at Greenview
794 Normandy St
Houston, TX 77015
The Susanne
3833 Dunlavy St
Houston, TX 77006
The Millennium High Street
4410 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77027
Oaks of Ashford Point
4040 Synott Rd
Houston, TX 77082

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston