320 Jackson Hill St Unit: 1291
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

320 Jackson Hill St Unit: 1291

320 Jackson Hill Street · No Longer Available
Location

320 Jackson Hill Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
alarm system
parking
cats allowed
internet access
pet friendly
At The Jackson Hill, we pride ourselves on ensuring the happiness of our residents. Whether it is through our award winning 24/7 on-site maintenance, our helpful staff or exciting resident functions, we provide a higher quality of care that enhances each of our residents comfort. Let The Jackson Hill pamper you with the highest of standards!

Apartment Home Features:
Family Room
Loft*
Office or Den
Dining Room
Breakfast Nook
Patio or Balcony
Scenic Views
Elegant Archways*
Nine and Ten Foot Ceilings*
Custom Trim and Crown Molding
Laminate Wood Flooring*
Central Heat and Air Conditioning
Ceiling Fans
French Doors to Terrace/Balcony*
Gourmet Kitchen
Granite Counters
Tile Backsplash and Under Cabinet Lighting
Fine Nickel Finish Fixtures
Track Lighting in Kitchen/Dining Rooms
Stainless Steel Appliances
Range/Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave Oven
Garbage Disposal
Pantry
Tile Flooring
Separate Enclosed Walk-in Showers*
Large Dressing Areas
Spacious Walk-in Closets
Oversized Garden Tub in Master Bath
Dual Entry Bathrooms*
Washer/Dryer In Each Home
Spacious Utility Room*
Built-in Computer Desks and Bookcases*
Cat. 5 Wiring for High-Speed Internet
Multiple Telephone/Modem/Cable Outlets
Wheelchair Accessible
Alarm System
Extra Storage Space
Unfurnished

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 Jackson Hill St Unit: 1291 have any available units?
320 Jackson Hill St Unit: 1291 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 320 Jackson Hill St Unit: 1291 have?
Some of 320 Jackson Hill St Unit: 1291's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 Jackson Hill St Unit: 1291 currently offering any rent specials?
320 Jackson Hill St Unit: 1291 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Jackson Hill St Unit: 1291 pet-friendly?
Yes, 320 Jackson Hill St Unit: 1291 is pet friendly.
Does 320 Jackson Hill St Unit: 1291 offer parking?
Yes, 320 Jackson Hill St Unit: 1291 offers parking.
Does 320 Jackson Hill St Unit: 1291 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 Jackson Hill St Unit: 1291 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Jackson Hill St Unit: 1291 have a pool?
No, 320 Jackson Hill St Unit: 1291 does not have a pool.
Does 320 Jackson Hill St Unit: 1291 have accessible units?
Yes, 320 Jackson Hill St Unit: 1291 has accessible units.
Does 320 Jackson Hill St Unit: 1291 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 Jackson Hill St Unit: 1291 has units with dishwashers.

