318 Saddle Horn Drive
Last updated April 8 2020 at 3:08 PM

318 Saddle Horn Drive

318 Saddlehorn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

318 Saddlehorn Drive, Houston, TX 77060
Greater Greenspoint

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors and a fireplace! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area and much more! Fenced backyard with storage unit! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 Saddle Horn Drive have any available units?
318 Saddle Horn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 318 Saddle Horn Drive have?
Some of 318 Saddle Horn Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 318 Saddle Horn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
318 Saddle Horn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 Saddle Horn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 318 Saddle Horn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 318 Saddle Horn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 318 Saddle Horn Drive offers parking.
Does 318 Saddle Horn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 318 Saddle Horn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 Saddle Horn Drive have a pool?
No, 318 Saddle Horn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 318 Saddle Horn Drive have accessible units?
No, 318 Saddle Horn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 318 Saddle Horn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 318 Saddle Horn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

