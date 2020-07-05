All apartments in Houston
318 Blue Tail Drive

Location

318 Blue Tail Drive, Houston, TX 77336
Lake Houston

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Cozy 3bed/2bath is nestled in a quiet community. Location is perfect for water activities on Lake Houston. The home features a open floorplan. Stainless Steel appliances. Cool white/grey color scheme throughout and vinyl wood planks/carpet floors. Mark your calendars and come see this beauty.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 Blue Tail Drive have any available units?
318 Blue Tail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 318 Blue Tail Drive have?
Some of 318 Blue Tail Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 318 Blue Tail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
318 Blue Tail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 Blue Tail Drive pet-friendly?
No, 318 Blue Tail Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 318 Blue Tail Drive offer parking?
Yes, 318 Blue Tail Drive offers parking.
Does 318 Blue Tail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 318 Blue Tail Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 Blue Tail Drive have a pool?
No, 318 Blue Tail Drive does not have a pool.
Does 318 Blue Tail Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 318 Blue Tail Drive has accessible units.
Does 318 Blue Tail Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 318 Blue Tail Drive has units with dishwashers.

