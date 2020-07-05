318 Blue Tail Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Cozy 3bed/2bath is nestled in a quiet community. Location is perfect for water activities on Lake Houston. The home features a open floorplan. Stainless Steel appliances. Cool white/grey color scheme throughout and vinyl wood planks/carpet floors. Mark your calendars and come see this beauty.