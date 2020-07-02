Rent Calculator
Houston, TX
317 ROSAMOND ST
Last updated October 3 2019 at 9:53 AM
317 ROSAMOND ST
317 Rosamond Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
317 Rosamond Street, Houston, TX 77076
Northside - Northline
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NICE 3 BEDROOM LEASE HOME IN NORTH HOUSTON WITH HARD FLOORING THROUGHOUT - NICE 3 BEDROOM LEASE HOME IN NORTH HOUSTON WITH HARD FLOORING THROUGHOUT
(RLNE5175608)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 317 ROSAMOND ST have any available units?
317 ROSAMOND ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 317 ROSAMOND ST currently offering any rent specials?
317 ROSAMOND ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 ROSAMOND ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 317 ROSAMOND ST is pet friendly.
Does 317 ROSAMOND ST offer parking?
No, 317 ROSAMOND ST does not offer parking.
Does 317 ROSAMOND ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 317 ROSAMOND ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 ROSAMOND ST have a pool?
No, 317 ROSAMOND ST does not have a pool.
Does 317 ROSAMOND ST have accessible units?
No, 317 ROSAMOND ST does not have accessible units.
Does 317 ROSAMOND ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 317 ROSAMOND ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 317 ROSAMOND ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 317 ROSAMOND ST does not have units with air conditioning.
