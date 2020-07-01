3150 SMITH ST

Amenities
Great Moogly Googly! Holy floor-to-ceiling windows Batman! Is this even real life? Is it true I can see the entire out-door world from my new apartment? Yes, it's totally true. Think about all the things you can now do with this amount of out-door exposure. You can start up a little indoor farm of house plants. Bonsai for everyone! You can be a highly visible nudist if you're into that kind of thing. You can make your own little tanning salon from the living room (at least in theory). You can even use the built in solar shades to block out the sun, in case you two get into a..heated argument. (get it?. I will pat myself on the back for that one). Anyways, this place is pretty sweet so you should like totally come live here and stuff.
Apartment Amenities
Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom residences
Gas cooktops
Island kitchen with breakfast bar
Quartz kitchen countertops with glass tile backsplash
Stainless steel appliances
Single basin kitchen sinks
Wine refrigerator
Under cabinet LED lighting
Vinyl plank flooring in living areas and bedrooms
Sonos® Sound System
Nest thermostats
Quartz bath countertops and backsplash
Walk-in frameless shower
Undermount bath sinks
LED backlit mirrors
Bluetooth enabled connectivity
Front loading washers & dryers
USB charging ports
Solar shades
Walk-in closets
Private balconies
Energy efficient lighting
Community Amenities
Electric Car Charging Stations
Outdoor amenity deck with grill stations overlooking Downtown
Pool deck with sun shelf lounging, cabanas, kitchen with grills and bistro seating
Fitness center with cardio and strength training overlooking pool deck
Sports lounge with TV's, pool table and shuffleboard
Conference room
Personal workstations
Sky Lounge with catering kitchen, outdoor entertainment deck, and downtown views
Yoga lawn
Bark park with pet water fountain and agility equipment
Pet spa
Bike storage room with bike fix station
Car service waiting lounge
Furnished guest suite
Kayak and canoe storage available
Smoke-free community
