All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3143 Boynton Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3143 Boynton Drive
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:06 PM

3143 Boynton Drive

3143 Boynton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Central Southwest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3143 Boynton Drive, Houston, TX 77045
Central Southwest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Featuring sparkling community pool!
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,311 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval.

(RLNE5663183)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3143 Boynton Drive have any available units?
3143 Boynton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3143 Boynton Drive have?
Some of 3143 Boynton Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3143 Boynton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3143 Boynton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3143 Boynton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3143 Boynton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3143 Boynton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3143 Boynton Drive offers parking.
Does 3143 Boynton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3143 Boynton Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3143 Boynton Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3143 Boynton Drive has a pool.
Does 3143 Boynton Drive have accessible units?
No, 3143 Boynton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3143 Boynton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3143 Boynton Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Essex House
3919 Essex Ln
Houston, TX 77027
ARIUM City Lake
8877 Lakes at 610 Dr
Houston, TX 77054
Rockridge Commons
17206 Imperial Valley Dr
Houston, TX 77060
2900 West Dallas
2900 W Dallas St
Houston, TX 77019
Houston House
1617 Fannin St
Houston, TX 77002
255 Assay Luxury Apartments
255 Assay Street
Houston, TX 77044
The Caroline
1235 East Nasa Parkway
Houston, TX 77058
Carriage Place
505 Wells Fargo Dr
Houston, TX 77090

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston