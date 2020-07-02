All apartments in Houston
Last updated November 20 2019 at 11:41 AM

3138 Kelling Street

3138 Kelling Street · No Longer Available
Location

3138 Kelling Street, Houston, TX 77045
Central Southwest

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,311 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required

(RLNE5229964)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3138 Kelling Street have any available units?
3138 Kelling Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3138 Kelling Street have?
Some of 3138 Kelling Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3138 Kelling Street currently offering any rent specials?
3138 Kelling Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3138 Kelling Street pet-friendly?
No, 3138 Kelling Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3138 Kelling Street offer parking?
Yes, 3138 Kelling Street offers parking.
Does 3138 Kelling Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3138 Kelling Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3138 Kelling Street have a pool?
Yes, 3138 Kelling Street has a pool.
Does 3138 Kelling Street have accessible units?
No, 3138 Kelling Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3138 Kelling Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3138 Kelling Street has units with dishwashers.

