3131 West Loop South, Houston, TX 77027 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Hadi Hassan, Taco Street Locating, (305) 505-5771. Available from: 07/15/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Warm and cozy thoughts. SMores by the campfire. Ugly sweaters and mismatched cotton high socks. Cinnamon spiced eggnog. A fuzzy blanket made from definitely-not-some-poor-seal wrapped around you as you watch that movie from your earlier days that you really like. Yeah. Warm and fuzzy thoughts. That’s basically what it’s like to live in this Houston apartment. It’s not some gaudy techno-gym, butler at the door, diamond countertop castle that your more ostentatious friends go for. This is simpler. Homier. It’s wonderful, and you should totally come check it out. ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and ranges with double ovens Wood plank flooring in the kitchen and living areas Spacious bathrooms with porcelain tile floors Washer and dryer included Wired for AT&T U-Verse and Comcast Fiber Cable and Internet ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Pool with surrounding courtyard, featuring chaise lounges and gas grills Lush garden courtyard with relaxation areas Resident Lounge includes several big screen televisions, along with a pool table, fireplace, and private seating Fitness Center featuring Wellbeats™ equipment Business Center Conference room with television Gate controlled parking garage Dog run _____________________________________ Let me find your next apartment! You’ve spent hours scouring The Great List that Craig Built. You’ve reached out to other complacent and/or uninterested and/or kinda-just-lame people who aren’t enthused about your apartment hunt. No more! Instead, you’ve reached out to us. Taco Street Houston. The most unusual-yet-exciting apartment locating squad in town. Yes, your apartment hunting woes will now be solved. You tell us what you need, and we take care of the rest. Research, neighborhood recommendations, haikus about crunchy tacos (ok, maybe I’m over-selling that one). You get the idea. Reach out to us and let us know how we can help! [ Published 16-Jul-19 / ID 3076224 ]