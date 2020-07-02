All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:59 AM

3131 West Loop South

3131 West Loop South · No Longer Available
Location

3131 West Loop South, Houston, TX 77027

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
3131 West Loop South, Houston, TX 77027 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Hadi Hassan, Taco Street Locating, (305) 505-5771. Available from: 07/15/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Warm and cozy thoughts. SMores by the campfire. Ugly sweaters and mismatched cotton high socks. Cinnamon spiced eggnog. A fuzzy blanket made from definitely-not-some-poor-seal wrapped around you as you watch that movie from your earlier days that you really like. Yeah. Warm and fuzzy thoughts. That’s basically what it’s like to live in this Houston apartment. It’s not some gaudy techno-gym, butler at the door, diamond countertop castle that your more ostentatious friends go for. This is simpler. Homier. It’s wonderful, and you should totally come check it out. ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and ranges with double ovens Wood plank flooring in the kitchen and living areas Spacious bathrooms with porcelain tile floors Washer and dryer included Wired for AT&T U-Verse and Comcast Fiber Cable and Internet ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Pool with surrounding courtyard, featuring chaise lounges and gas grills Lush garden courtyard with relaxation areas Resident Lounge includes several big screen televisions, along with a pool table, fireplace, and private seating Fitness Center featuring Wellbeats™ equipment Business Center Conference room with television Gate controlled parking garage Dog run _____________________________________ Let me find your next apartment! You’ve spent hours scouring The Great List that Craig Built. You’ve reached out to other complacent and/or uninterested and/or kinda-just-lame people who aren’t enthused about your apartment hunt. No more! Instead, you’ve reached out to us. Taco Street Houston. The most unusual-yet-exciting apartment locating squad in town. Yes, your apartment hunting woes will now be solved. You tell us what you need, and we take care of the rest. Research, neighborhood recommendations, haikus about crunchy tacos (ok, maybe I’m over-selling that one). You get the idea. Reach out to us and let us know how we can help! [ Published 16-Jul-19 / ID 3076224 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3131 West Loop South have any available units?
3131 West Loop South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3131 West Loop South have?
Some of 3131 West Loop South's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3131 West Loop South currently offering any rent specials?
3131 West Loop South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3131 West Loop South pet-friendly?
Yes, 3131 West Loop South is pet friendly.
Does 3131 West Loop South offer parking?
Yes, 3131 West Loop South offers parking.
Does 3131 West Loop South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3131 West Loop South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3131 West Loop South have a pool?
Yes, 3131 West Loop South has a pool.
Does 3131 West Loop South have accessible units?
No, 3131 West Loop South does not have accessible units.
Does 3131 West Loop South have units with dishwashers?
No, 3131 West Loop South does not have units with dishwashers.

