All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3130 Boynton Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3130 Boynton Drive
Last updated April 22 2019 at 1:01 PM

3130 Boynton Drive

3130 Boynton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Central Southwest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3130 Boynton Drive, Houston, TX 77045
Central Southwest

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,311 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit

(RLNE4847139)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3130 Boynton Drive have any available units?
3130 Boynton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3130 Boynton Drive have?
Some of 3130 Boynton Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3130 Boynton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3130 Boynton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3130 Boynton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3130 Boynton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3130 Boynton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3130 Boynton Drive offers parking.
Does 3130 Boynton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3130 Boynton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3130 Boynton Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3130 Boynton Drive has a pool.
Does 3130 Boynton Drive have accessible units?
No, 3130 Boynton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3130 Boynton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3130 Boynton Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Vanderbilt
7171 Buffalo Speedway
Houston, TX 77025
Rockridge Park
850 Harvest Time Ln
Houston, TX 77060
Sedona
14402 Pavilion Pt
Houston, TX 77083
Arlo Buffalo Heights
225 S Heights Blvd
Houston, TX 77007
The Village on Memorial Townhomes
15200 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77079
Truxillo
3019 Truxillo Street
Houston, TX 77004
Memorial
600 Nottingham Oaks Trl
Houston, TX 77079
Waters at Westchase
11490 Harwin Dr
Houston, TX 77072

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston