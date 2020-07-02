All apartments in Houston
3123 Timberlark Street
3123 Timberlark Street

3123 Timberlark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3123 Timberlark Drive, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
***Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3123 Timberlark Street have any available units?
3123 Timberlark Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 3123 Timberlark Street currently offering any rent specials?
3123 Timberlark Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3123 Timberlark Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3123 Timberlark Street is pet friendly.
Does 3123 Timberlark Street offer parking?
No, 3123 Timberlark Street does not offer parking.
Does 3123 Timberlark Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3123 Timberlark Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3123 Timberlark Street have a pool?
No, 3123 Timberlark Street does not have a pool.
Does 3123 Timberlark Street have accessible units?
No, 3123 Timberlark Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3123 Timberlark Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3123 Timberlark Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3123 Timberlark Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3123 Timberlark Street does not have units with air conditioning.

