Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3122 SMITH ST
Last updated February 13 2020 at 3:02 PM

3122 SMITH ST

3122 Smith Street · No Longer Available
Location

3122 Smith Street, Houston, TX 77006
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
conference room
car charging
carport
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
bbq/grill
bike storage
guest suite
internet access
yoga
Hello there handsome internet denizen. Are you looking for a new apartment?

  We're Taco Street Locating. We're an unruly mob of taco obsessed apartment locators. Unlike most unruly mobs who cause chaos and destruction, we're far more beneficial to society. We endlessly scour the internets for the best apartment deals, take care of all your research, and make all the annoying parts go away. If we succeed, we're then allowed to plunder our metaphorical treasure chest of corn-and-or-flour wrapped booty. Oh, we're free to work with too.

___________________________. Great Moogly Googly! Holy floor-to-ceiling windows Batman! Is this even real life? Is it true I can see the entire out-door world from my new apartment? Yes, it's totally true. Think about all the things you can now do with this amount of out-door exposure. You can start up a little indoor farm of house plants. Bonsai for everyone! You can be a highly visible nudist if you're into that kind of thing. You can make your own little tanning salon from the living room (at least in theory). You can even use the built in solar shades to block out the sun, in case you two get into a..heated argument. (get it?. I'll pat myself on the back for that one). Anyways, this place is pretty sweet so you should like totally come live here and stuff. 

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom residences

Gas cooktops

Island kitchen with breakfast bar

Quartz kitchen countertops with glass tile backsplash

Stainless steel appliances

Single basin kitchen sinks

Wine refrigerator

Under cabinet LED lighting

Vinyl plank flooring in living areas and bedrooms

Sonos® Sound System

Nest thermostats

Quartz bath countertops and backsplash

Walk-in frameless shower

Undermount bath sinks

LED backlit mirrors

Bluetooth enabled connectivity

Front loading washers & dryers

USB charging ports

Solar shades

Walk-in closets

Private balconies

Energy efficient lighting

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Electric Car Charging Stations

Outdoor amenity deck with grill stations overlooking Downtown

Pool deck with sun shelf lounging, cabanas, kitchen with grills and bistro seating

Fitness center with cardio and strength training overlooking pool deck

Sports lounge with TV's, pool table and shuffleboard

Conference room

Personal workstations

Sky Lounge with catering kitchen, outdoor entertainment deck, and downtown views

Yoga lawn

Bark park with pet water fountain and agility equipment

Pet spa

Bike storage room with bike fix station

Car service waiting lounge

Furnished guest suite

Kayak and canoe storage available

Smoke-free community

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3122 SMITH ST have any available units?
3122 SMITH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3122 SMITH ST have?
Some of 3122 SMITH ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3122 SMITH ST currently offering any rent specials?
3122 SMITH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3122 SMITH ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 3122 SMITH ST is pet friendly.
Does 3122 SMITH ST offer parking?
Yes, 3122 SMITH ST offers parking.
Does 3122 SMITH ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3122 SMITH ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3122 SMITH ST have a pool?
Yes, 3122 SMITH ST has a pool.
Does 3122 SMITH ST have accessible units?
Yes, 3122 SMITH ST has accessible units.
Does 3122 SMITH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3122 SMITH ST does not have units with dishwashers.

