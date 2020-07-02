Rent Calculator
Last updated October 8 2019 at 10:49 PM
1 of 13
3122 Nita Street
3122 Nita Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3122 Nita Street, Houston, TX 77051
Sunnyside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Newly Remodel 4 Bedroom 2 Bath. This home will not last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3122 Nita Street have any available units?
3122 Nita Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 3122 Nita Street currently offering any rent specials?
3122 Nita Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3122 Nita Street pet-friendly?
No, 3122 Nita Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 3122 Nita Street offer parking?
No, 3122 Nita Street does not offer parking.
Does 3122 Nita Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3122 Nita Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3122 Nita Street have a pool?
No, 3122 Nita Street does not have a pool.
Does 3122 Nita Street have accessible units?
No, 3122 Nita Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3122 Nita Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3122 Nita Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3122 Nita Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3122 Nita Street does not have units with air conditioning.
