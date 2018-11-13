All apartments in Houston
3121 Smith Street

3121 Smith Street · No Longer Available
Location

3121 Smith Street, Houston, TX 77006
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car charging
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
internet access
yoga
Smith Street, Houston, TX 77006 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Titus King, GottaMoveNOW!, (855) 468-8266. Available from: 04/18/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Pool w/ Sun Shelf Lounging, Cabanas, Kitchen Outdoor Deck w/ Grills Overlooking Downtown Sky Lounge, Personal Work Spaces, Smoke Free Sports Lounge w/TV's, Pool Table and Shuffleboard Electric Car Charging Stations, Bike Station Pet Spa, Bark Park, Yoga Lawn, Guest Suite Gas Cooktops, Under Cabinet LED Lighting Quartz Kitchen Counters w/ Glass Tile Backsplash Vinyl Plank Flooring in Living Areas and Bedrooms Front Load Washers and Dryers*, Wine Refrigerator* Sleek. Chic. 100% High-End. Brand New in Midtown Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Electric Car Chargers, Door to door trash pickup, Club house, Outdoor Grills, Game/Sport room, Dry cleaning service, Elevators, Dog Park, Concierge Services, Community parking garage, Bus stop Interior Amenities: W/D machines, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Walk-in showers, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Non-carpeted flooring, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Premium Appliances, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Wet bars, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators [ Published 21-Apr-20 / ID 3513063 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3121 Smith Street have any available units?
3121 Smith Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3121 Smith Street have?
Some of 3121 Smith Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3121 Smith Street currently offering any rent specials?
3121 Smith Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3121 Smith Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3121 Smith Street is pet friendly.
Does 3121 Smith Street offer parking?
Yes, 3121 Smith Street offers parking.
Does 3121 Smith Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3121 Smith Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3121 Smith Street have a pool?
Yes, 3121 Smith Street has a pool.
Does 3121 Smith Street have accessible units?
No, 3121 Smith Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3121 Smith Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3121 Smith Street has units with dishwashers.

