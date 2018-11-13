3121 Smith Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car charging clubhouse concierge dog park elevator gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage guest suite internet access yoga

Smith Street, Houston, TX 77006 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Titus King, GottaMoveNOW!, (855) 468-8266. Available from: 04/18/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Pool w/ Sun Shelf Lounging, Cabanas, Kitchen Outdoor Deck w/ Grills Overlooking Downtown Sky Lounge, Personal Work Spaces, Smoke Free Sports Lounge w/TV's, Pool Table and Shuffleboard Electric Car Charging Stations, Bike Station Pet Spa, Bark Park, Yoga Lawn, Guest Suite Gas Cooktops, Under Cabinet LED Lighting Quartz Kitchen Counters w/ Glass Tile Backsplash Vinyl Plank Flooring in Living Areas and Bedrooms Front Load Washers and Dryers*, Wine Refrigerator* Sleek. Chic. 100% High-End. Brand New in Midtown Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Electric Car Chargers, Door to door trash pickup, Club house, Outdoor Grills, Game/Sport room, Dry cleaning service, Elevators, Dog Park, Concierge Services, Community parking garage, Bus stop Interior Amenities: W/D machines, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Walk-in showers, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Non-carpeted flooring, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Premium Appliances, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Wet bars, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators [ Published 21-Apr-20 / ID 3513063 ]