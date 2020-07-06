All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3119 Misty Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3119 Misty Park
Last updated May 20 2019 at 8:55 PM

3119 Misty Park

3119 Misty Park Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Eldridge - West Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3119 Misty Park Drive, Houston, TX 77082
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3119 Misty Park have any available units?
3119 Misty Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 3119 Misty Park currently offering any rent specials?
3119 Misty Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3119 Misty Park pet-friendly?
No, 3119 Misty Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3119 Misty Park offer parking?
No, 3119 Misty Park does not offer parking.
Does 3119 Misty Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3119 Misty Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3119 Misty Park have a pool?
No, 3119 Misty Park does not have a pool.
Does 3119 Misty Park have accessible units?
No, 3119 Misty Park does not have accessible units.
Does 3119 Misty Park have units with dishwashers?
No, 3119 Misty Park does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3119 Misty Park have units with air conditioning?
No, 3119 Misty Park does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Move Cross Country
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lincoln Galleria
2100 Bering Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Easton Village
8550 Easton Commons Dr
Houston, TX 77095
Terra at Piney Point
8787 Woodway Dr
Houston, TX 77063
Sommerall Station
6777 Sommerall Dr
Houston, TX 77084
AMLI Uptown
2525 McCue Rd
Houston, TX 77056
Woodlake Oaks
9550 Ella Lee Ln
Houston, TX 77063
The Life at Spring Estates
16112 North Fwy
Houston, TX 77090
The Link
14723 W Oaks Plaza St
Houston, TX 77082

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston