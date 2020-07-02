Rent Calculator
3118 Nita Street
3118 Nita Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3118 Nita Street, Houston, TX 77051
Sunnyside
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
3 bedroom 1 bath home. This home has been recently renovated and features hard surface flooring throughout.
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3118 Nita Street have any available units?
3118 Nita Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 3118 Nita Street currently offering any rent specials?
3118 Nita Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3118 Nita Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3118 Nita Street is pet friendly.
Does 3118 Nita Street offer parking?
No, 3118 Nita Street does not offer parking.
Does 3118 Nita Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3118 Nita Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3118 Nita Street have a pool?
No, 3118 Nita Street does not have a pool.
Does 3118 Nita Street have accessible units?
No, 3118 Nita Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3118 Nita Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3118 Nita Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3118 Nita Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3118 Nita Street does not have units with air conditioning.
